Dhenkanal: A man allegedly murdered his father over a family dispute late Monday night at Korian Kolisahi village under town police limits of Dhenkanal district. The youth and his brother were detained by the Town Police Tuesday morning while attempting to cremate their deceased father Trilochan Pradhan.

Trilochan’s Elder son Prakash asked for money Monday night after learning that his younger brother Deepak was given an expensive motorcycle. Besides, Prakash was fuming over disputes related to ancestral land.

After Trilochan refused to give money as per the demand, Prakash beat him up and cut his throat with a sharp blade. He also crushed his father’s head.

The incident was reported to the Town Police by locals. The two brothers were apprehended while they were on their way to a stone quarry carrying the deceased’s body for cremation Tuesday morning. The body was recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination.

Both brothers have been detained for questioning as part of the investigation, police sources said.