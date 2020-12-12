Dhenkanal: Last year, the tourism spots like Saptasajya and Kapilas in the district were full of activities with tourists and picnickers thronging these sites in numbers.

However, that is not the case this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 graph is showing a downward trend in the district. Restrictions are being eased off in phases and life is slowly limping back to normalcy. As of now, people are eagerly waiting for when the administration will announce opening of tourist spots.

Even though there has been a decline in COVID-19 cases, the district administration believes that the danger has not been over as yet. And since the pandemic is said to be more serious during winter, the administration is becoming more careful in these two months – December and January.

Meanwhile, the administration has decided to deploy police force at Saptasajya and Kapilas during the period from Christmas to New Year to not allow picnickers at these spots. Similarly, restrictions are to be imposed on other picnic spots as well.

In this regard, district collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera wrote a letter to the superintendent of police. Similarly, the sub-collectors have been directed to deploy police force at tourist and picnic spots under their jurisdiction. Picnic at any tourist spot has been banned and there will be police deployment on holidays and Sundays to avoid congregation.

When contacted, sub-collector Saphalya Mandit Pradhan said that fearing a rush, all the tourist spots in the district have been closed since the beginning of this month. The restrictions at these places will be stricter between Christmas and New Year. Regarding deployment of police force at these places, a meeting with the Collector has already been held.

