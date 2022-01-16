Kujang: The Dhinkia village under Ersama tehsil in Jagatsinghpur district was Saturday converted into a virtual fortress following a violent clash between people protesting against a proposed project of JSW Steel and the police, Friday.

A large contingent of security personnel was deployed in the village, Saturday, as tension prevailed in the region. The village road wore a deserted look with security personnel patrolling the area.

The land acquisition process by the district also came to a halt Saturday. Six persons who were detained Friday were arrested and produced in court, Saturday.

Meanwhile, local youths were seen guarding the three entry points to the village and refused the entry of leaders of various social outfits who went to visit the village after the violent clash.

Environmentalist and social activist Prafulla Samantara accompanied by several leaders also visited Dhinkia to take stock Saturday but were turned away by the villagers.

Later, a fact finding team led by Bibhu Prasad Tarai of BJP Anusuchita Jati Morcha visited Dhinkia in the afternoon and conducted a review of the police atrocities on locals, the previous day.

When contacted, Tarai said that the police have unleashed a reign of terror on the local people by becoming a pawn in the hands of the industrial firm.

He demanded that the state government should call an all-party meeting to resolve the impasse. Meanwhile, reports said that tension is running high in the village following the arrest of some villagers who had confronted the police during the eviction of betel vine plantations. Most of the villagers are staying indoors fearing arrests.

A villager Yudhistir Jena said that they will not allow their betel vines to be demolished and if necessary will lay down their lives for their land.

PNN