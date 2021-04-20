Mumbai: On a roll after back-to-back wins, the vintage Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will certainly start favourites Wednesday, when they take on a demoralised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an IPL game here. Chennai Super Kings had started this edition dismally losing to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets. However, since then, the MS Dhoni-led side has come on back to their victory trail winning two games in succession.

Deepak Chahar’s brilliance handed them their first win of the season. Against Punjab Kings it’s been a tale of two Englishmen – Moeen Ali and Sam Curran.

Explosive all-rounder Ali has embraced the No.3 with knocks of 36 (24b, vs Delhi Capitals), 46 (31b, Punjab Kings) and 26 (20b, Rajasthan Royals). He is also quietly doing the job with his off-spin with Dhoni cleverly bringing him in the mix in the non-friendly conditions here. Ali picked up three quick wickets in the game against RR and that put CSK in the driver’s seat.

KKR on the other hand are smarting from two successive defeats. They will also be at a disadvantage as they will play their first game at the Wankhede Stadium here. Skipper Eoin Morgan is all set to ring in some changes to revive their campaign. However, the Knights look awfully short on resources. Also Morgan’s captaincy has not been up to the mark.

Varun Chakravarthy had dismissed Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar in five balls to have RCB in a spot with 9/2 inside two overs. But in a bizarre decision, Morgan took the mystery spinner out of the attack. He brought in Shakib-Al-Hasan as Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers powered them to 204/4.

It remains to be seen if Morgan persists with Shakib or bring in seaming Aussie all-rounder Ben Cutting in the less spin-friendly conditions.

Morgan also has persisted with the veteran Harbhajan Singh and gave him the opening overs in all the three matches. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav could be a better option. Head coach Brendon McCullum has already hinted of making some changes after their 38-run defeat to RCB.