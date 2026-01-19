The Dhurandhar 2 teaser is stirring up big buzz already. Fans are eager to know when and where they can catch it and whether it will hit YouTube soon.

Here’s what we know so far.

The Dhurandhar 2 teaser has been certified ‘A’ by the CBFC, which means it’s strictly for adult audiences.

It runs for about two minutes and promises some intense moments ahead of the full film.

According to reports, the teaser won’t just drop online first. Instead, it’s reportedly going to premiere in theatres alongside Border 2 when that film releases. Border 2 is set to hit cinemas on January 23, 2026, and the teaser is expected to be shown before its screenings.

This means early viewers of Border 2 may get a special first look at Dhurandhar 2 on the big screen — a smart strategy to build hype ahead of the sequel’s release.

Dhurandhar 2 itself is scheduled for a March 19 theatrical release.

But what about online platforms like YouTube?

Right now, it’s unclear when the Dhurandhar 2 teaser will be released on YouTube. Some reports and fan threads suggest the teaser might first be a theatre-exclusive and could be released digitally only after the cinema premiere — potentially later in January or early February.

No official date has been confirmed by the makers yet, so for now fans will have to wait and watch.

Meanwhile, cinema-goers may get the first taste of the Dhurandhar 2 teaser when Border 2 arrives on the big screen.

Stay tuned — as soon as an official online release date drops, it will likely be everywhere online.