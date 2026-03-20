Mumbai: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh as an undercover spy in Pakistan, has broken many records to deliver one of the biggest openings in Indian cinema with an estimated earning of over Rs 100 crore on the first day of its release.

The film earned over Rs 43 crore from paid previews Wednesday, the highest ever for an Indian film, and Rs 102.55 crore on its opening day Thursday, bringing its total India earnings to around Rs 145 crore, according to early estimates by trade tracking website Sacnilk.

The makers are expected to update the official figures later in the day, but the film has already surpassed the opening day numbers of recent Hindi blockbusters — Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (Rs 75 crore) and Pathaan (Rs 57 crore) as well as horror-comedy Stree 2 (Rs 54 crore).

The worldwide collection of the movie is expected to cross the figure of Rs 200 crore, given the buzz surrounding the release of the second part after the massive success of Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened in cinemas on the back of record advance bookings — over 15 lakh tickets sold, including paid previews Wednesday.

It is expected to surpass the success of the first Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 1,300 crore worldwide after its December 2025 release.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge features Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, a young man who transforms into covert operative Hamza Ali Mazari operating deep inside Pakistan.

The sequel charts Mazari’s rise in the Karachi underworld while tracing the origins of the man behind the cover.

Actors R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi also feature in the sequel, which released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.