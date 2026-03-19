Nuapada: Diamond deposits have been discovered in Odisha’s Nuapada district, with initial findings reported from Kalamidadar, Mines Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena informed the Assembly Thursday.

He said technical, economic and other related assessments of the deposit are currently underway.

The minister also said indications of ruby deposits have been found at Hinjilibahal–Jilingibar in the Junagarh block of Kalahandi district.

In Deogarh district, copper-bearing rocks, graphite, nickel and gold have been identified in the Riamal area, he added.

Jena further informed the House that gold deposits have also been traced in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts.