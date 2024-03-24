Sambalpur: Panic gripped people after a person died of diarrhoea and over 150 persons were taken ill during the last three days following outbreak of the disease at industrial town Hirakud in Sambalpur district, a report said Saturday.

Some critically affected patients have been admitted to the VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in the district. One of the patients died during treatment Saturday while the rest are undergoing treatment.

The disease has been spreading its tentacles in Kalupada, Gurudwarpada, Goudpada and New Market area of the town leaving the residents gripped by panic. More than 40 patients were admitted to Hirakud hospital Saturday while many of them were discharged after primary treatment.

On being informed, RDC (North) Srikant Prusty, Sambalpur Collector Akshaya Sunil Agarwal along with Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr Sujata Rani Mishra visited Hirakud hospital to take stock of the situation and interacted with the affected patients and doctors.

The kin of the patients and other residents attributed supply of contaminated drinking water as the probable reason behind the spread of the disease. They alleged that pipes through which drinking water is supplied to the residents have developed cracks due to road repair work leading to contamination of the supplied water as it gets mixed with drain water or wastewater overflowing under the supply lines. Local residents have fallen sick after drinking the contaminated water bearing disease-causing microorganisms.

When contacted, the CDMO said water samples have been collected from four places and a three-member medical team has been sent on deputation to Hirakud hospital for treatment of the patients.

The Health department is visiting door to door and distributing halogen tablets, ORS packets as part of its measures to create awareness among residents and prevent the outbreak. The mobile health unit is also keeping its eye on the current situation as part of preventive measures.

It is pertinent to mention that the consumption of contaminated water led to the outbreak of diarrhoea at Hirakud six months back.

PNN