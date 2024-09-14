Malkangiri: Diarrhoea has been spreading in Mathili block of Malkangiri district for the past couple of days. Reports said that five people have died of the disease so far and 10 others are currently undergoing treatment at the Mathili Community Health Centre. Notably, the district experienced heavy rainfall from September 7 to 9 resulting in a flood-like situation. Although the rain has subsided, diarrhoea is now spreading its tentacles in Mathili block. Two women from Atalguda village under Kutunipalli panchayat were admitted to the Mathili CHC two days back and succumbed to di diarrhoea Thursday while undergoing treatment.

Similarly, a family of three was wiped out in Tulasi village as a man, his son, and his daughter, affected by diarrhoea, died Thursday. Additionally, 10 people from Bara village under Kartanpalli pan chayat have been affected and are receiving treatment at the Mathili CHC. Following the orders of the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dhaneshwar Mahapatra, two medical teams have been dispatched to Atalguda and Bara villages to investigate the cause of the diarrhoea outbreak. These teams are also providing immediate medical treatment to the affected residents. It is noteworthy that two months ago, diarrhoea outbreak in Bara village claimed one life and affected over 30 people.