Nabarangpur: At least one person died while 16 others are under medical care after being affected by diarrhoea in Khadiaguda village under Nandahandi block of Nabarangpur district, a health official said Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Thabir Majhi. He was admitted to Nandahandi community health centre (CHC) two days back and died under treatment today, a local man said.

“After being informed by the Sarpanch and local people, we have set up a camp in this village. About 16 people have been affected and two of them are critical. Necessary steps are being taken to contain the disease,” Dr Bikash Chandra Barik, who works at Nandahandi community health centre said.

“Asha workers and Anganwadi workers are giving medicines to us,” a patient informed.

All the affected people showing symptoms like vomit, fever and headache are being shifted to the local hospital by a medical team. Besides, a team of health department officials are on the ground to raise awareness about the disease.

