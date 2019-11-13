Balasore: As many as 25 persons have been taken ill in the last five days owing to diarrhoea outbreak at Jirital village of Balasore district. The disease has triggered panic among the residents.

The villagers complained that the waterborne disease has been spreading in the area for over a month. They further rued that the number of patients are increasing day by day.

According to villagers, at least 25 persons from the village have complained of stomach pain and later showed symptoms of vomiting and dysentery in the last five days. They have been put under medical care across several hospitals in the region. While some of them have been admitted to Balasore district headquarter hospital, many others are being treated in private hospitals.

While the exact reason behind the outbreak of the disease in the area is yet to be ascertained, villagers suspect that the use of contaminated water from open water sources such as ponds and wells in the village has led to the incident.

PNN