Mumbai: Veteran singer Anup Jalota and actress Jasleen Matharu were very much in the headlines during the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ (Season 12). Both came on the show as a couple and their ‘love’ story caught the attention of the media. However, Jalota later clarified that theirs was a teacher-student relationship.

Now some pictures of both have surfaced on various social media platforms and have become a hot topic of discussion.

The pictures show the ‘Bhajan Samrat’ dressed up like a groom wearing a white sherwani and a turban. The pictures have been shared by Jasleen on her official Instagram account. Surprisingly, she has not written any captions while sharing the pictures. The two have received congratulatory messages after the pictures appeared. However, both have been trolled also.

Later, a report in an English daily said that Jasleen and Jalota have worked in a movie together. The pictures are stills from the same movie. A social media user confirmed the news on Jasleen’s post. The person revealed that the photos shared by her were actually stills from their upcoming film titled Ye Meri Student Hai.

It is worth mentioning, Jalota has been married thrice. His first got married to Sonali Sheth, then tied the nuptial knot with Bina Bhatia before sharing marriage vows with Medha Gujral. However, none of the marriages worked. Jalota was also in a relationship with Israeli model Reena Golan.