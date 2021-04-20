Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is in Maldives and keeps sharing her pictures from the vacation. Janhvi’s pictures and videos have become a rage in various social media platforms. However, it is bold bikini avatar which is garnering the maximum attention. She has caption the picture, “Kisses from the sun.”

After seeing Janhvi’s pictures, fans have remembered the photoshoot of actress Kiara Advani. Fans have said while commenting on Janhvi’s photos, that her pictures were inspired by Kiara Advani’s topless photoshoot in which she was seen posing behind the leaves. Kiara’s photos became the talk of the town because photographer Dabboo Ratnani was accused of copying the pose.

Ratnani also became a target of trolls. After which the photographer shared some photos of Tabu’s 2002 photo shoot and stated that he has copied his own stuff and not anyone else’s. The photographer also asserted that if he ever copies anyone, it will styles that he has created himself.

On the professional front, Janhvi was last seen Roohi. She will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2.