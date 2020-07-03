Mumbai: Grand Masti actress Urvashi Rautela was spotted attending her first public event post lockdown. The gorgeous actress Thursday attended the launch of a hand sanitizer brand in Mumbai.

“For me this is more than an event, I think it is all about a social cause, helping common people, as this particular company is offering everything at half the rate, and I really wanted to do something for common people. So, I agreed to launch the product,” said Urvashi.

“It is really essential to take care of ourselves during the COVID-19 pandemic. We must wear masks and gloves, and properly sanitise,” she added.

Recently, a picture of Urvashi has been going viral on social media. The gorgeous actress is seen taking a ‘phera’ with Bigg Boss fame Gautam Gulati. It is a scene from her next movie. However, fans at first suspected the actress had married the Bigg Boss fame.

Later, it was known that it was a still from her upcoming movie ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’.

She will next be seen in “Virgin Bhanupriya”. The film’s first official trailer was out on Thursday. “I feel truly lucky with ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, as the character is really strong. Once you start getting strong female roles; it establishes you as a strong performer,” said Urvashi.

“Virgin Bhanupriya”, directed by Ajay Lohan, will bypass theatrical release and go directly for a premiere on Zee5 on July 16. The film also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta, Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.