Mumbai: Hindi film industry and cricket have an old relationship. Due to glamour aspect, luminaries of both the fields remain in discussion.

In such a situation, if the closeness between stars is increasing, then it is common that gossip will buzz in the corridors of industry. Again there are reports of an affair between actress Urvashi Rautela and cricketer Hardik Pandya. The reason behind this is also very special.

Urvashi took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she is seen with a puppy. Urvashi has received this gift as ‘congratulations’ for her role in the film Pagalpanti from Hardik Pandya. Urvashi looked happy with this little member in family.

According to a source in the report, Urvashi is quite fond of pets, and Hardik has made sure that the pet is of the cutest breed. Talking about Pandya, the cricketer is also highly fond of pets and owns pets himself. While Hardik often shares pictures with his pets, the cricketer’s dogs are of a similar breed to the newest member in Urvashi’s family.

However, the actress has not confirmed it. Yet there has been speculation that the Indian team all-rounder is the one behind the adorable gift.

Earlier, there were reports of an affair between Urvashi and Hardik, although Urvashi had described such reports as mere rumour. The news of the affair between Hardik and Urvashi came to light in 2018 after the two appeared together in a party.

However, this isn’t the first time that Hardik Pandya’s name is being linked with a Bollywood actress. He was also rumoured to be dating Elli Avram.