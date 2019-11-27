Everyone talks about the fairy-tale love story between Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The two tied the nuptial knot in 2012 and seven years later, the romance between them continues to grow. They always look happy and now with son Taimur in their lives, the trio looks really adorable indeed.

Well, but then did you know that Kareena rejected Saif twice when he came up with marriage proposals. Bebo as Kareena is popularly known has revealed this fact during an interaction with a website.

“Saif first proposed to me on the sets of Tashan in 2007,” Kareena has been quoted as saying. “We were shooting in Greece when he came up with the proposal, but I refused,” Kareena added.

Narrating the second time when Saif proposed, Kareena said it happened in Ladakh during the shoot of the same film. “This time, however, I did not directly reject his proposal. Instead I told him, ‘I don’t know, I even don’t know you very well’,” Kareena informed. “Actually at that point of time I was attracted to Saif, but did not know him at all. So I wanted to know him better,” added Kareena.

Well the rest as they say is history. Not only did Kareena get to know Saif better, their romance became the talk of the town and the two got married in 2012. Seven years into marriage, the couple looks as hot and lovely as they always did.

Kareena has also revealed that she had laid down one condition before her marriage to Saif. “I told him that marriage shouldn’t affect my work and that he cannot stop me from acting. Saif accepted it and till date he has never stopped me from working. What more can I ask for from my husband,” Kareena stated.

Well as of now the fans of the two can only wish eternal happiness and lifetime of togetherness.

PNN & Agencies