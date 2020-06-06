Mumbai: Hindi film industry’s popular singer Neha Kakkar turns a year older today.

It would not be wrong to call Neha a ‘hit machine’. She won everyone’s heart not only by her songs but also with her cute smile. On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you some unknown facts related to her.

She appeared as a judge alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali in the sixth season of the Indian television music competition Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. During the show, Neha once got emotional said, “Today when I see these kids participating in reality shows, it reminds me of my struggling days. Back in time, my dad used to try his best for our living. We still can’t forget those days when my father used to sell samosas outside Sonu didi’s college (sister Sonu Kakkar). The college students used to tease my sister.”

She continued, “We later shifted to Delhi where I, Sonu didi and my brother used to sing in jagrans. I have been singing since I was four years old. At that time there were no time limits, so it used to get extended till morning.”

“Sometimes people never used to even appreciate our efforts. The extended hours of singing only meant that I did not go to school the next day. My life took a u-turn when I participated in a singing reality show,” she added.

Neha participated in Indian Idol 2. Although she could not win the show, she launched her debut album Neha The Rockstar in 2008 with music by Meet Bros in which she performed some romantic songs.

Neha shot to fame with the song Aaj Blue Hai Paani Paani from the film Yaariyan.

Neha’s sister Sonu is also a singer. Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar is a singer and music composer.