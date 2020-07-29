Mumbai: Amid the saga involving Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of cheating on the deceased actor and exploiting him financially.

Moreover, it also believed that Rhea had completely cut-off Sushant from his family.

Rhea had also fired Sushant’s trusted bodyguard just before the announcement of the nationwide lockdown March 22, 2020.

Adding further drama to the story, an FIR has been filed against the actress by Sushant’s father. In order to protect herself, she can appeal for an anticipatory bail in court.

Also Read: After Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, his sister demands justice for late brother

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Anandini Fernandes was spotted entering and leaving the actress’ house in Mumbai Tuesday.

Recently, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti spoke for the first time about getting justice for her late brother.

She said in reply to a fan’s request for a CBI investigation into Sushant’s death, “We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports.”

Shweta had recently shared a screenshot of her June 10 chat with Sushant, four days before he was found dead at his Mumbai home. It hinted at Sushant expressing his desire to fly to the US to meet his sister and she encouraged him to come and stay for a month as this will make him feel better.

Notably, Bihar Police team reached Mumbai yesterday along with many important documents related to this case. They will interrogate the actress soon.

Also Read: Big revelations: Rhea Chakraborty to apply for interim bail after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father registers FIR