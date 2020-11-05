Mumbai: Birthday boy Virat Kohli turns 32 today.

Apart from making runs on a cricket field Virat is also popular for his personal life. Virat married his lady love, the actress Anushka Sharma, in 2017 in Italy and since then, the duo has been inseparable. They are often spotted together in vacations. Anushka even takes breaks from her movies to spend time with Kohli.

Before marrying the Hindi film actress, Virat had dated tons of actresses.

But did you know, Virat once took Ritika Sajdeh, wife of his teammate Rohit Sharma, on a date? This was before Ritika had married Rohit, of course.

In fact, Virat knows Ritika since 2010. Once, while enjoying a break in Mumbai in 2013, the Indian skipper took Ritika to the movies. And as expected, the couple was surrounded by paparazzi on all corners.

With all the cameras pointed at them, Virat was cool with being snapped but Ritika appeared very uncomfortable and tried to hide her face with a newspaper.

Whether it was a romantic date or just two friends enjoying their time off, no one knows.

Virat is currently in Dubai with his Royal Challengers Bangalore side for IPL 2020.

