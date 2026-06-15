Bhubaneswar: Environmentalist and water conservation advocate Ranjan Panda has appealed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to urgently introduce social and economic protection measures for small and marginal fisherfolk in view of the proposed suspension of marine fishing operations in protest against rising diesel prices and escalating operational costs from June 15.

In a letter addressed to the CM, Panda expressed concern over reports that several associations of fishers in the state have decided to suspend fishing activities amid a surge in diesel pricing. While acknowledging the legitimacy of the fishing community’s grievances, he warned that a prolonged disruption could severely impact thousands of fishing-dependent families across the state’s coastline.

Panda noted that Odisha’s fisheries sector is already under immense pressure from climate change, rising sea temperatures, shifting fish migration patterns, frequent cyclones, coastal erosion, declining fish catches, marine pollution and the degradation of coastal ecosystems. These challenges, he said, have significantly weakened the economic resilience of small-scale fishers. “Many small and marginal fisherfolk are already struggling to sustain their livelihoods.

Any prolonged fishing ban driven by fuel costs could deepen livelihood insecurity, indebtedness, food insecurity and social vulnerability among coastal communities,” he stated. Calling for immediate government intervention, Panda urged the state government to undertake a rapid assessment of the situation and introduce relief measures, including emergency livelihood assistance, subsidised fuel support for small-scale fishers, concessional credit facilities and debt-relief provisions.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen social protection mechanisms by expanding access to pensions, health insurance, accident coverage, educational support and livelihood diversification programmes for fishing communities. The environmentalist also recommended a dedicated Fisheries Livelihood Insurance Scheme to protect households against disruptions caused by cyclones, extreme weather events, climate change impacts, fuel price shocks, fishing restrictions and declining fish catches.

Highlighting a frequently overlooked issue, Panda called for formal recognition of women as fisherfolk. He pointed out that women play critical roles in fish processing, drying, vending, netmaking, transportation, marketing and value-addition activities, yet are often excluded from compensation, insurance and welfare schemes. “Whenever fishing activities are disrupted, women also suffer significant income losses and increased household burdens.

Their contributions and vulnerabilities must be recognised within all fisheries-related social protection programmes,” he said. Describing fisherfolk as vital food producers and custodians of coastal ecosystems, Panda stressed that Odisha’s policy framework must evolve to address growing climate and economic uncertainties.

He expressed hope that the state government would take proactive steps both to address the immediate crisis and to establish stronger long-term social and economic safeguards for small and marginal fisherfolk and their families.