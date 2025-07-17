Oupada: In a heartwarming and socially inspiring event, a differently-abled man and woman tied nuptial knot in a traditional Vedic ceremony with the consent and support of their families at Oupada in Balasore district. The ceremony was conducted at an ashram in a dignified manner, attended by well-wishers and community members.

The groom, Alok Mallik, son of Narayan Mallik of Chhanpur under Talakia panchayat, and the bride, Padmini Pothal, daughter of Prahallad Pothal from Janikapal under Gadasahi panchayat, solemnised their union in the presence of elders and social leaders. The newlyweds exchanged garlands and sought blessings from the elders present, marking the beginning of their new life together.

The event witnessed participation from families of both the bride and groom, villagers from both communities, and local leaders. Gadasahi sarpanch Nityananda Muduli, representative of Talakia panchayat Antaryami Nayak, and educationist and social worker Parshuram Lenka from Darakholi village were also present. Sarpanch Muduli remarked that appropriate steps had been taken during the wedding to ensure a peaceful and dignified life for the couple, symbolising an ideal marriage and a progressive shift in social mindset.