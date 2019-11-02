Odisha has a population of more than 12.44 lakh differently-abled persons

We have been searching for the extraordinary talents since a year and eventually we got our ‘Super 22’ who are ready to bring laurels to Odisha

Sabyasachi Mishra| Actor

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to identify hidden talents among the differently-abled individuals of the state, prominent Odia actors and a social welfare organisation, will be holding a show titled ‘Super 22’, at a city hotel Monday.

The organisers said ‘Super 22’ is an attempt to provide the best platform for persons with disabilities having skilful talents to excel themselves in cinemas as mainstream actors in entertainment industry. A press conference in this regard was held at a café here Saturday where actors Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu addressed the media.

“We have been searching for the extraordinary talents since a year and eventually we got our ‘Super 22’ who are ready to bring laurels to Odisha. This is a social initiative where we have tried to introduce these talented differently-abled persons to the world,” Sabyasachi said.

As per the latest census, Odisha has a population of more than 12.44 lakh differently-abled persons. These numbers are said to have increased even further. Organisers of the event were of the opinion that differently-abled persons have excelled in almost every field except in cinema as mainstream actors.

Speaking on the occasion Archita said, “We have eight significant talented female persons in our ‘Super 22’. They have overcome many social hurdles to reach here and it has become possible by the noble efforts of ‘Smile Please’ team.”