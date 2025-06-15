Bhubaneswar: The Crime Branch (CB) has made significant progress in the Rs 1.08-crore digital arrest scam with the arrest of two more fraudsters from Gujarat, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to six, official sources said Saturday.

According to CB sources, the investigation team analysed transaction records and other digital evidence.

“Based on this intelligence, the team conducted a raid in Sihor, Bhavnagar (Gujarat), and successfully apprehended two key accused, Vaghela and Gohli.

The accused were brought to Odisha on transit remand and produced before the Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar,” they said.

The case dates back to August 20, 2024 when a complainant from Bhubaneswar reported to the Cyber Crime Police Station that he had been defrauded by unidentified cyber criminals impersonating officials from DHL, the Mumbai Crime Branch, and other government agencies.

The fraudsters falsely accused the victim of criminal involvement using his Aadhaar credentials and placed him under continuous video surveillance between August 9 and 14.

They coerced him into isolating himself in a hotel room and, under the threat of arrest and media exposure, extracted personal and financial information from him.

The victim was persuaded to liquidate his investments and transfer a total of Rs 1,08,32,000 under the guise of account verification and the issuance of a NoC. Upon realising the fraud, the victim lodged an FIR.

