Mumbai: Legendary actor Dilip Kumar is stable, his family friend Faisal Farooqui said Friday. Dilip Kumar is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a city hospital here. The 98-year-old screen icon was taken to the suburban Khar-based Hinduja Hospital, a non-Covid-19 facility Tuesday. It was done to ‘address medical issues’ related to old age after he complained of ‘breathlessness’.

“He (Dilip Kumar) is stable. He continues to be in the hospital on doctor’s advice so that he gets the necessary medical attention given his age. The family believes he will be discharged in a day or two,” Farooqui informed. He said the family has expressed gratitude to Kumar’s well-wishers for their unending prayers.

Kumar was admitted to the same hospital earlier last month following episodes of breathlessness. The Hindi cinema veteran was then diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion. It is a build-up of excess fluid between the layers of the pleura outside the lungs. Kumar underwent a successful pleural aspiration procedure. He was discharged after five days.

Kumar’s career spans over five decades with hits like Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam. His last big screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila.

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah too has been admitted to the same hospital. He is undergoing treatment for pneumonia. Shah is responding well to treatment. Doctors are expecting that Shah will be released in a day or two.