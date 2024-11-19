Mumbai: Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, who recently performed in Ahmedabad, paused his performance after he spotted the fans watching the show from the balcony of the hotel.

A video which is going viral on the Internet shows Diljit questioning those fans watching his show from a hotel balcony without tickets. He then asked his team to stop playing the music.

He then pointed in the front, and said, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bada accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”

The singer then resumed his performance but gestured towards those watching from the balcony that they were having fun without tickets.

Of late, Diljit’s concerts have been gaining massive national attention owing to his performance and the content coming out of them.

Recently, the Punjabi superstar pointed his guns at the Telangana government which issued a notice to him over performing songs referencing alcohol.

Diljit took a bold stand, and played a Uno reverse as he challenged all state governments across the country, and proposed a ban on alcohol consumption. He said that if alcohol consumption is banned across India, he would permanently stop singing songs that use alcohol as reference.

He said that he recently released two devotional songs as well, and has very few songs related to alcohol as he himself is a teetotaller.

A nationwide ban on alcohol would prove detrimental to the economy as licensed alcohol forms a huge part of the GDP and tax collections across the states.

Earlier, Diljit also slammed netizens who made fun of a girl who was seen getting welling up and getting emotional during one of his shows.