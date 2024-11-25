Mumbai: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh made a person’s day even more special as continued to sing when the fan proposed to his girlfriend on stage during his concert in Pune.

Several videos and pictures from the event are doing the rounds on social media platforms, where a man is seen going down on his knees to propose marriage to his girlfriend on the stage. After the proposal, the man kissed the girl’s hand and hugged her too.

Diljit was heard singing near them. Following that, Diljit was seen clapping, asking even the audience to applaud for them. The couple went up to the singer-actor and shook hands with the star.

The “Lover” hitmaker even hugged the man’s girlfriend. In the clip, the man then said that he proposed after being together in a relationship for 13 years. The clip ended with Diljit repeating his words.

Recently, another video of Diljit went viral, where he noticed fans watching his show from a hotel balcony without tickets. In the video, Diljit questioned those fans watching his show from a hotel balcony without tickets. He then asked his team to stop playing the music.

He then pointed in the front, and said, “Yeh jo hotel ki balcony mein baithe hai, aap ka toh bada accha bhi hoya. Yeh hotel waale game kar gaye (Those who are sitting in the hotel balcony this is good for you. The hotel outsmarted us). Without tickets, huh?”

The singer then resumed his performance, but gestured towards those watching from the balcony that they were having fun without tickets.

Earlier, Diljit also slammed netizens who made fun of a girl who was seen getting welling up and getting emotional during one of his shows.

Diljit’s next stop is Kolkata. After which, he will be travelling to Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. His tour will conclude December 29 in Guwahati.