Mumbai: Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh turns producer this Dusshera with the self-starring film Honsla Rakh. The film co-stars Sonam Bajwa and Bigg Boss 13 sensation Shehnaaz Gill, and is set to hit the screens October 15.

Diljit posted the first look of the film on Instagram Thursday. The poster features a sketched version of Diljit with a baby carrier and a smiling baby.

“This Dusshera#HonslaRakh, 15th Oct, 2021!! @sonambajwa @shehnaazgill@humblekids_ @thindmotionfilms #Storytimeproductions @amarjitsaron@thepawangill @onlyrakeshdhawan@bal_deo @sonalisingh#TeamDosanjh,” he wrote alongside the poster.

Diljit and Sonam Bajwa have been popular as a pair in the dance track titled Tommy, which featured in the 2019 hit, Shadaa.

Honsla Rakh also features Gippy Grewal’s son Shinda Grewal. Other details about the film are still under wraps.