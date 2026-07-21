If your home’s bulbs don’t seem as bright as they used to and your room appears dimmer than before, you may not need to replace them. Sometimes, the reduced brightness is simply caused by dust accumulating on the bulb. LED and CFL bulbs, which are designed to last for years, gradually collect a thick layer of dust that can block light.

Incandescent bulbs used in the past lasted only about 1,000 hours, so they were replaced before much dust could accumulate. Modern LED bulbs, however, can last up to 25,000 hours, allowing dust to build up over time.

According to experts, dust-covered bulbs can emit up to 50% less light than clean ones. Although the bulb continues to consume the same amount of electricity, the accumulated dust makes it appear dimmer. So, if a room suddenly seems darker, try cleaning the bulb before replacing it.

Before cleaning, switch off the light and allow the bulb to cool completely. Although LED bulbs generate less heat than incandescent bulbs, they should still be handled only after cooling down.

Use a clean, dry microfiber cloth, dusting glove, or hand duster to gently wipe the entire surface of the bulb. If the bulb is in the kitchen and has accumulated grease along with dust, remove it from the holder and clean only the light-emitting surface with a slightly damp cloth. Allow it to dry completely before reinstalling it.

While dusting furniture and other surfaces, many people forget to clean light bulbs. Make it a habit to clean all the bulbs in your home, including those in hard-to-reach places, at least twice a year. This will improve brightness and make your home appear brighter without increasing electricity consumption.