Mumbai: Actor Dino Morea’s first look from ‘The Empire’ has been unveiled.

Dino looks regal and ferocious as a warlord in the most awaited magnum opus ‘The Empire’.

He said: “My look in ‘The Empire’ is everything you imagine to be dangerous and ferocious. His hair, scars and his costume are detailed in a way that makes him look deadly yet maybe desirable. Could probably make the audiences feel fear but will still keep looking. The makeup and the costume team have done a brilliant job at crafting the perfect look.”

‘The Empire’ is produced by Nikkhil Advani’s Emmay Entertainment and directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment).

‘The Empire’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.