Puri: The Suar-Mahasuar Niyog of Srimandir has urged the district administration and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to take steps for the sale of Mahaprasad during the 14-day lockdown in the state.

Suar-Mahasuar Niyog secretary Krushna Chandra Pratihari Wednesday claimed that the sale of Mahaprasad witnessed a drastic fall as the 12th century shrine has been shut for devotees till May 15 to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The volume of Mahaprasad cooked at Srimandir has come down by 60-70 per cent due to the virus-induced restrictions. Now, we are cooking the temple delicacies for offerings before the presiding deities and meeting the demands of around 200-300 people,” Pratihari said.

The Srimandir servitor, however, rejected reports that claimed huge quantities of unsold Mahaprasad are being buried at Koili Baikuntha on the shrine premises. “We usually distribute the unsold Mahaprasad among the inmates of orphanages and the destitute. As per Srimandir record of rights, servitors bury Mahaprasad only when there are some untoward incidents and disruption in rituals,” he added.

Pratihari further claimed that the 14-day lockdown in state would add to the woes of Suar-Mahasuar servitors and all other people who assist in the preparation and sale of the temple delicacies.

“The restrictions imposed by the state government would cause financial miseries to Suar-Mahasuar servitors and Pania, Tunia and Bojhia workers of Srimandir. The administration should think about it seriously,” Pratihari said.

Pratihari urged the district administration and the SJTA to allow devotes to buy Mahaprasad from the north and south gates of Srimandir during the lockdown.

“The temple authorities had opened two temporary counters at the north and south gates of Srimandir for Mahaprasad sale during the prolonged lockdown last year. They can go for similar arrangements this year too. Devotees can buy Mahaprasad from the temporary counters by following Covid protocol,” he said.