Dhaka: Foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka have praised Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her “able and prudent” leadership and tireless efforts in changing the course of national progress, braving a sea of challenges and setbacks along her way.

Impressed by the overwhelming course of development overseen by Hasina, the diplomats and heads of foreign missions in Dhaka made the remarks while participating in a webinar, organised by the Awami League’s International Affairs Sub Committee on Saturday night.

They also reiterated their commitments to help the premier to fulfil her Vision 2041.

Acting Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Bishwadip Dey, referring to the message sent by Indian Prime Minister said Narendra Modi, lauded the social economic transformation that Bangladesh has achieved in recent years.

“Bangladesh has consistently grown at a rate of 7 per cent and despite the pandemic has clogged the growth rate of 5.2 per cent in the last fiscal year. The progress achieved by Bangladesh in social indicators is also remarkable,” he said.

“India is a committed development partner of Bangladesh and we look forward to building a shared and prosperous future on the foundation of our shared history, culture and our deep people to people linkages.”

Terming the premier as a champion of human security, Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki said Hasina has been trying to build a society free from hunger and poverty.

Due to her respect to human rights and offering of humanitarian assistances, giving protection to people, she has become a real champion of human security, he said.

The Japanese Ambassador also referred to the launching of the ‘Big B’ (The Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt) initiative following exchange of visits between the Premiers which laid the foundation for achieving Vision 2041 that includes infrastructure building, including Dhaka Metro rail.

“Japan will continue to provide assistance so that Bangladesh would achieve this dream Vision 2021. When Sheikh Hasina goes to Japan in her sixth visit, she will have the opportunity to enjoy and appreciate a cherry blossom in spring,” Naoki added.

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Rensje Teerink appreciated Hasina’s intervention during the recently held UN General Assembly and other sideline events saying she has expressed some of major priorities and values that Bangladesh has been defending on international scene.

While a sustainable solution to the Rohingya crises lies to Myanmar, the EU, together with the UK, the US and UNHCR, in this context with other partners, will organise an international conference to underscore continued commitment to the humanitarian assistance and response for the Rohingyas and the host community, she added.

UN Resident Coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo said anyone who meets the Prime Minister and also has the opportunity to listen to her would be struck by her “incredibly deep knowledge” of Bangladesh.

She praised Hasina’s “tireless efforts” to move the country forward and said she is a “role model” for incredible hard work, discipline and determination.

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa O. Turan said the Bangladesh Prime Minister has an outstanding political career with full of major achievements despite the struggles she had to go through.

“She has become a role model for women, not only in her country but also for others around the world.”

The Turkish diplomat said Bangladesh has become a model for sustainable and inclusive development.

“Under Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, Turkey, as a partner, has been collaborating with Bangladesh on many fields and in the years to come we hope to develop further this close ties and will continue to stand by her country in achieving the goals set by Banganabdhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his daughter Sheikh Hasina.”

Charge d’affaires at the UAE Embassy in Dhakam Abdulla Ali Al-Hamoudi credited the leadership of Sheikh Hasina for the current march forward of Bangladesh at a stable pace while pinning hope that the Bangladesh Prime Minister would be able to turn her country into ‘Sonar Bangla’.

The webinar was moderated by Hasina’s special assistant Barrister Shah Ali Farhad with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen as the chief guest.

