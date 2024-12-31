Bhubaneswar: Direct flight services from two airports in Odisha to some prominent cities across the country will be launched in the first week of January 2025.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), direct flight services from Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda to Hyderabad, Raipur, Lucknow and Mumbai will be launched January 1.

Similarly, direct flight services from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in Bhubaneswar to Indore, Dehradun, Kochi, Jaipur and Lucknow will start January 3, it added.

Agencies