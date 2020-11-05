Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Basu is geared up for the release of his upcoming multistarrer film Ludo, and he has a quirky anecdote on how he finalised the title of the film.

“Throughout my last film ‘Jagga Jasoos’, we would play ludo on the set. Actually, not just on the set but even during long drives the game of ludo never ended. This film is similarly a story of four different journeys coming together, so the name Ludo fell in place,” said the director.

On how he decided to make the film, Basu added: “Before we started Ludo, I had four to five scripts ready and I had to make the difficult choice of which one to go ahead with. Tani (his wife) and (composer) Pritam da pushed me towards this script and that’s how it came together.”

The film is a dark comedy anthology starring Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, Asha Negi, Shalini Vats and Inayat Verma, and is scheduled to release on Netflix November 12.