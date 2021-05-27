Mumbai: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap underwent an angioplasty over the weekend, after complaining of mild chest pain.

Kashyap’s spokesperson while confirming the news to Indianexpress.com said, “Yes, he underwent an angioplasty. He is now recuperating. Thank you for your concern.”

On the work front, Anurag has Dobaaraa in his pipeline where he will be seen reuniting with Taapsee Pannu after Manmarziyaan. The film will also star Pavail Gulati in the lead role. The team had wrapped up the shooting of the sci-fi thriller in March earlier this year.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is quite active on social media where she commands a huge fan following. The young diva does not wish to be a part of the showbiz.