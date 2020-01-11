Mumbai: Filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his web series The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye, based on Indian National Army (INA), says he wanted to make a film on the subject starring Shah Rukh Khan. He added that Shah Rukh didnt charged a fee for the voiceover he gave for the series.

“Shah Rukh has very graciously given the voiceover. The series is based on true story, so there is an introduction of a few minutes before every episode along with real footage, where he has lent his voice. I talked about it with Shah Rukh earlier as well, when this was a film script. Back then, I wanted Shah Rukh to do the film. We even had a few meetings but we couldn’t take it forward,” said Kabir while promoting the series along with its lead actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh.

Kabir added that Shah Rukh didn’t charged a single paisa for his voiceover assignment. “When I was making this series, I thought I should ask Shah Rukh (to be the narrator) because Shah Rukh’s father had an involvement with this army. His father knew General Shahnawaz Khan, who was an important part of INA. So, I knew he (Shah Rukh Khan) has sympathy and attachment with Azad Hind Fauj and I called him up. It’s not an easy task to ask a superstar for a voiceover but Shah Rukh instantly agreed to do it. Usually, when you discuss a film with Shah Rukh, it’s a long process, but in this case Shah Rukh literally did the voiceover for us on the second day. I don’t know whether he would like me to reveal this, but he didn’t take a fee from us. I think the kind of attachment he has with Azad Hind Fauj reflects in his act.”

Incidentally, Shah Rukh did a cameo in Kabir Khan’s 2017 release Tubelight, starring Salman Khan.

Kabir’s new series is based on true events. The Forgotten Army tells the story of Lieutenant Sodhi (played by Sunny Kaushal) and his troop of brave men and women, who fought a heroic battle for the freedom of India as part of Azad Hind Fauj led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

While rumours about Shah Rukh Khan’s next project have been flying ever since the release of his last film Zero in December 2018, he is yet to announce a new film as an actor. He produced the Netflix series Bard Of Blood in between, but is yet to confirm returning on the screen as an actor.

The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke Liye streams on Amazon Prime from January 24. The series marks Kabir Khan’s digital debut and is based on an earlier documentary by the director, also called The Forgotten Army. The series also features Rohit Choudhary, Karanvir Malhotra, MK Raina, R. Badree, TJ Bhanu, and Shruti Seth.