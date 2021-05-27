Jagatsinghpur: The NDRF, together with the district administration of Jagatsinghpur in Odisha, has rescued 10 people from a river after their boat capsized, amid rough weather conditions under the influence of cyclone ‘Yaas’. In a video tweeted by the Jagatsinghpur District Collector Sangram K Mohapatra, rescue personnel Tuesday night can be seen holding on to an inflatable boat as people disembark.

“Fantastic work by NDRF and BDO, Erasama during #CycloneYaas rescuing 10 people in the late night from a river after their boat capsized (sic),” Mohapatra tweeted Wednesday. He further said that the arduous operation was carried out in the midst of light drizzle and 45-kmph wind speed.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also lauded the rescue effort. “Appreciate the quick response from the team of @NDRFHQ and Erasama BDO to rescue 10 people from a capsized boat in the river, during a courageous night time rescue operation,” Patnaik tweeted. “Such bravery is indeed praiseworthy,” he added.

It was indeed a very risky operation for the NDRF considering the bad weather. To make matters worse, there was heavy rainfall during the rescue operations and the river was rough. However, the NDRF personnel overcame all obstacles to rescue the people from the capsized boat and bring them safely back ashore.

