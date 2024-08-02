Bhubaneswar: There is a need to include animal welfare in disaster management planning as part of disaster preparedness resilient for both humans and animals, experts opined in a conference hosted by Humane Society International (HIS), in collaboration with Anchalik Jan Seva Anushthan, here Thursday.

More than 50 experts from Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Veterinary University participated in panel discussions to explore and address the issue. HSI disaster response and relief coordinator Jaihari AK said, “To hold frequent dialogues on such important issues is crucial for problem-solving.

Odisha is our primary focus for disaster risk reduction, and this conference is a starting point in getting all stakeholders together to understand the emerging need for animal welfare.” “We should include animal welfare by conducting ground-level capacity building programmes, establishing veterinary emergency response units across the state, enhancing coordination, training, and resources,” said Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations consultant Hansen Thambi Prem. “Animals are an integral part of our society. Disaster management plans and policies should include all sections of society, including animals,” said a former member of the Board of Revenue Aurobindo Behera.

According to the state government’s annual report 2020-21, approximately nine lakh animals and birds were affected by heavy rains and floods in the state. Notably, the state has a livestock population of about two crore animals in 30 districts, playing an integral part in the rural livelihood system.