Sharjah: Bangladesh produced a disciplined bowling effort but Nicholas Pooran provided West Indies the final flourish as the defending champions posted 142 for 7 wickets in a crucial Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here Friday. Asked to set a target for the third consecutive time in the tournament, West Indies batters struggled to get going on a sluggish track before Pooran (40, 22b, 1×4, 4×6) hit the much-needed runs. Roston Chase (39), making his T20 international debut, was the other chief contributor with the bat.

For Bangladesh, spinner Mahedi Hasan (2/27) and pacers Mustafizur Rahman (2/43) and Shoriful Islam (2/20) picked two wickets apiece.

Aware of West Indies struggle against spin, Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah handed the ball to off-spinner Hasan to open the innings, putting pressure on the Caribbean team. It is a must-win game for both sides.

After a few overs of pace, bringing back spin in the fifth over paid immediate dividends with Hasan getting the big wicket of Chris Gayle (4) as Bangladesh gave away just 29 runs while picking two wickets in the power play.

In his next over, right after he put down Chase of his bowling, Hasan snared Shimron Hetmyer’s (9) wicket.

Kieron Pollard (14 n o) and Chase, making his international T20 debut, tried to repair the innings before the skipper retired ill in the 13th over. The reasons for his walking out at that stage were not clear but he came back in the final over to hit a last ball six after seven of his side were packed off.

In the very next ball, Andre Russell (0) was run out without facing a ball as things went from bad to worse for the West Indies.

The on West Indies got some rub of the green when Chase was dropped once again by Hasan at deep mid-wicket before Bangladesh missed a stumping opportunity against Pooran.

The momentum slightly changed in the West Indies favour as Chase and Pooran plundered 14 runs off the 15th over. Pooran continued the assault as he hammered Shakib for back-to-back sixes. Jason Holder too pitched in with a five-ball 15.

Brief scores: West Indies 142 for 7 (Nicholas Pooran 40, Roston Chase 39, Mahedi Hasan 2/27, Shoriful Islam 2/20).

Bangladesh to bat.