Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah was at his best as Mumbai Indians bowled out Kolkata Knight Riders for a modest 169 in an Indian Premier League match here Friday.

Sri Lankan medium pacer Nuwan Thushara (3/42) blew the top-order while Jasprit Bumrah (3/18) was menacing at the back end while skipper Hardik Pandya (2/44) also got a couple of wickets.

For KKR, Venkatesh Iyer (70 off 52) and Manish Pandey (42 off 31) made significant contributions to take the visitors to a decent but sub-par total.

Brief Scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 169 all out in 19.5 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 70, Manish Pandey 42; Jasprit Bumrah 3/18, Nuwan Thushara 3/42).

PTI