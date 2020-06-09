New Delhi: Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan contributed Tuesday to the global debate around racism. Irfan Pathan said racism is not just restricted to ‘skin colour’ only. The cricketer pointed out that one could also be racially abused due to his religion.

The killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis last month triggered mass protests around the US. It also reignited the racism debate across the world.

Candid observations

“Racism is not restricted to the colour of the skin. Not allowing one to buy a home in a society just because u (you) have a different faith is racism too. It happens frequently,” Pathan wrote on Twitter.

When asked if he wrote out of his personal experience or it was something he observed, Pathan was diplomatic. “It is an observation and I don’t think anyone can deny this,” said Pathan.

Pathan, who retired from all forms of the game earlier this year, played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs and 24 T20s.

Darren Sammy hits back

In the wake of Floyd’s death, international cricketers too have come out and spoken on the issue of racism in the game. The cricketers include West Indians Chris Gayle and Darren Sammy. The latter has alleged that he was racially abused by some of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates. The incident happened during the 2014 IPL.

In fact earlier in Tuesday, the West Indian said that his SRH mates should say sorry for calling him ‘Kalu’ (black). Sammy had said that initially he did not feel the word as derogatory. Only later did he come to know the real meaning of the word and then felt that he had been racially abused. He also said that he and Sri Lankan Thisara Perera had faced racism during their tenure with SRH.