Mumbai: The ‘Bharat’ actress Disha Patani knows exactly on how to keep her fans updated. While her stunning pictures are making fans go gaga, her workout videos are giving workout goals.

The milky beauty enjoys a huge fan following on social media and keeps everyone updated with her daily posts on social media. Recently, she shared a gorgeous selfie and it is winning hearts on the Internet!

In the picture uploaded by her on her Instagram page, she can be seen in all smiles as she poses for a beautiful selfie. The actress looks stunning in a white embroidered top with white and yellow flowers on the straps. Her minimal makeup and open tresses will make you go week in the knees.

On the work front, the actress received praises for her performance in Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’. She will be seen next in ‘Malang’ alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu and Anil Kapoor.