Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani has dedicated her new post to the viral ‘rasode mein kaun tha’ meme on social media.

Disha took to Instagram where she shared a video and joining her were her two pets Goku and Bella. In the video, Disha is seen lip-syncing the dialogue from the TV show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiya”, which has now been turned into a funny rap number.

“#rasodemeinkauntha,” she captioned the video, which currently has 1.3 million views on the photo-sharing website.

Earlier this month, a scene from the television show “Saath Nibhaana Saathiyaa” went viral on social media.

In the scene, the show’s character Kokilaben questions her daughter-in-law Gopi for keeping an empty cooker on the gas. Her exact dialogue which went viral was, “Rasode mein kaun tha”.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in “Malang”, which also featured Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Khemu.

Disha will next be seen in “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”. The action drama starring Salman Khan was supposed to be his Eid release this year, but is delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic.

IANS