Mumbai: Disha Patani has impressed the masses with her looks and acting skills in a short span of time. She is also very active on social media and keeps sharing pictures and videos.

Now, the actress’ reel video in a swimming pool is going viral. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actress is seen recreating a cute reel with her sister, Khushboo and a friend. However, it’s her sister Khushboo who has got the attention of the masses. The two gorgeous ladies look absolutely adorable and hot at the same time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DiSHA PATANi 🦋 (@dishaamycrush)

The actress, Sunday, shared updates from her vacation on Instagram stories and she wrote: “My sister’s favourite dance step.” She captioned another one: “I don’t think we got it right.” On Saturday too, she shared pictures from the vacation.

Tiger Shroff’s mom Ayesha Shroff dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comments section. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, who are rumoured to be dating, shared screen space for the first time in music video Befikra. They later co-starred in the 2018 hit action film Baaghi 2.

The actress shared screen space with Tiger in the Baaghi 3 song Do You Love Me, which released last year. Disha shared screen space with Tiger’s father Jackie Shroff in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In terms of work, Disha Patani was last seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which was her second project with Salman Khan. Disha Patani, a former model, made her big Bollywood debut with the 2015 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, co-starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The film also featured Kiara Advani. The actress was also seen in Mohit Suri’s action-thriller Malang, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.

She will next star in Ek Villain 2, alongside Arjun Kapoor and John Abraham.