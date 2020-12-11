Mumbai: Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has revealed several secrets about her with fans on social media, and has also shared what she learnt during lockdown.

During an Instagram question-answer session a fan asked Disha what lesson had she picked up during the months of lockdown.

“Less is more,” she replied.

The actress also shared that she “loves” Korean drama and that “Avengers” is her favourite Hollywood film.

Talking about her favourite hero, Disha wrote: “Jackie Chan”.

Disha also revealed that her “Most dreaded subject in school” was chemistry and botany.

Asked what her fantasy profession would be, she replied: “To work in discovery channel.”

Meanwhile, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for Radhe, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.The film is directed by Prabhudeva.

Disha also has the starring role in KTina, produced by Ekta Kapoor. The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life.