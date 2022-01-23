Mumbai: Disha Patani is one of the hottest and most desirable divas in the Hindi entertainment industry in today’s time. Ever since the year 2016 post the success of MS Dhoni’s biopic, she has well and truly been on top of her game, much to the delight of her fans and we love every bit of it, don’t we?

From the 70mm big screen to social media, she’s dominating it all big time. Each and every time she shares a hot and sensuous photo or video on her Instagram, netizens feel the heat and go gaga for real.

Disha loves beaches and her love for Maldives same can be seen via her Instagram timeline. The actress often posts pictures, expressing her love for the sun and sand on social media.

She recently visited the Maldives and posted some smouldering pictures. Here are some of her best beach pics till date that will instantly put you in the weekend mood.

Disha Patani’s picture-perfect moment is worth noticing. The actress poses against the sunset backdrop and the photo is breathtaking.

Recently, Disha Patani was seen grooving in a new reel video that happens to be the recreated song from Shah Rukh, Kajol starrer Baazigar. The glamorous star is seen dancing off to the special mix of the two new versions of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ which starts off slow and sets the tempo as it transitions into a high octane dance number.