Mumbai: Hindi film actress Disha Patani, known for her bold and glamorous style, has once again taken social media by storm with her latest photoshoot. A favorite among fans and fashion enthusiasts alike, Disha is celebrated not only for her acting skills but also for her impeccable fashion sense and fitness.

Recently, the actress shared a series of new pictures on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a deep-neck black gown. With her open hair, red lipstick, and perfect posing, Disha exudes elegance and confidence, looking no less than a cover model for a high-end fashion magazine. Her glamorous and sizzling appearance in this bold black outfit has gone viral, sparking a flurry of admiration across social platforms.

Several celebrities also dropped compliments in the comment section. Actress Mouni Roy commented, “Stunning stunning ❤️❤️❤️,” while Khushboo Patani wrote, “v pretty ❤️❤️❤️.” Alisha Singh and other celebs too joined in praising her look.

These pictures reaffirm that Disha Patani is not just a talented actress but also a true fashion and fitness icon. Fans have flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis, showing their love and appreciation for her latest bold avatar.