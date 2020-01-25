Mumbai: Disha Patani, who will be next seen in Malang, is creating a buzz on social media with her stunning photoshoot pictures. The gorgeous actress, who was seen with Salman Khan in ‘Bharat’, keeps teasing fans with her bewitching photos.

Disha has always been in news for her rumoured relationship with actor Tiger Shroff. Although Disha and Tiger have denied dating, they have often been caught on dinner and lunch dates.

Rumoured beau Tiger Shroff’s mother Ayesha Shroff seems to be quite impressed with Disha. Ayesha Shroff drew everyone’s attention when she wrote, “Wonder Woman!!!”

Disha made her debut with ‘MS Dhoni- The Untold Story’ in 2016, and since then, there is no looking back for the actress. She keeps entertaining fans with her alluring pictures on social media. Glamorous actress Disha pursued Bachelors of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering from Amity University, Lucknow.

She became a household name with an advertisement for a niche chocolate brand. Disha, who was the first runner-up in Femina Miss India Indore in 2013, made her debut with Telugu film ‘Loafer’ opposite Varun Tej in 2015.

This stunning beauty has surely come a long way. She never disappoints her fans and keeps entertaining them with her captivating pictures. Disha is truly a sensation on social media.