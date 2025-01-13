New Delhi: Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar starrer Sweet Dreams will be available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 24, the makers said Monday.

Written and directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film is described as an “extraordinary tale of two strangers linked by the surreal world of dreams.”

Disney+ Hotstar shared the film’s release date on its official X handle.

“Jahaan sapne shuru hote hain, wahin se shuru hoti hai Kenny aur Dia ki kahani! Streaming from Jan 24 #SweetDreamsOnHotstar,” the caption read.

“A tale that blurs the line between fantasy and reality, ‘Sweet Dreams’ captures the magic of serendipity and the intensity of love that transcends the ordinary,” a press release stated.

Sweet Dreams also stars Meiyang Chang and Sauraseni Maitra. It is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya.

Mukund Suryawanshi, Shubham Shirule, Dev Arijit and Akashdeep Sengupta have composed the soundtrack of the upcoming film.