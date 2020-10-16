Paralakhemudi: The families displaced by Harbhangi irrigation project under Mohana block in Gajapati district have decried their yet-to-be-unresolved problems and promises. They said they have allegedly been suffering for over 23 years after being displaced by the project.

The affected family members under the aegis of Harabhanga Bisthapita Mahasangha protested the government apathy toward their plight and submitted a memorandum to the district administration at Paralakhemundi Wednesday.

They pointed out that they have lost everything after being displaced by the project 23 years ago, but the promises they were given by the administration have remained unfulfilled till date.

They alleged that some people in the area had made a bid to grab their land they are cultivating for 23 years. False cases have been filed against them as part of a conspiracy to grab the land. As a result, they are unable to harvest maize from the land, they lamented.

They also said that they were exhausted from frequenting to the tehsil office to sort out the case, but the tehsildar instead of resolving the issues is making them run.

“Though we had sought details about the land status through RTI queries from the tehsildar, no information is being provided to them,” they said.

Besides, the irrigation project is not beneficial to the Gajapati district, but more beneficial for the neighbouring district, they rued.

Notably, Harbhangi irrigation project was started in 1980 and was completed in 1998.

The government had promised a job to a member of each displaced family, 10 acres of land to each family, compensation for the trees, cattle, wells and financial assistance for five years. Housing units were promised to them, but it is yet to be fulfilled.

“Due to a dishonest officer of the irrigation department, financial assistance was thrown to the winds,” they said.

As per the resettlement and rehabilitation policy, youths over 18 years of age should be considered oustees and they should be paid compensation accordingly. 44 displaced people have not got compensation till date. Over 56 displaced families in six villages have not been provided any assistance. Many of them have died after years of suffering, the association said.

“The government has forgotten promises such as jobs for one member of the displaced families, free vocational training provision for the unemployed youth, special schools for the displaced people, provision of safe drinking water,” they added.

They demanded revised compensation as per the new R&R policy, jobs for the families, providing 10 acres of agriculture land, permission for harvest and sale of maize on their land.

“If the government fails to keep their promises, it should return their ancestral land,” they added.

