Hooghly (WB): A Hooghly district court Monday sentenced two persons to death on the charge of raping and murdering a minor girl in 2014.

District and sessions judge Manas Ranjan Sanyal awarded capital punishment to Gaurab Mandal and Kaushik Malik.

Another accused, a minor, is being tried in a juvenile court. The girl was abducted at Jirat under Balagarh police station area by them in the evening of December 11, 2014 when she was returning home from tuition.

The three raped and killed her and dumped the body on the bank of the Ganga. Her body was found the next day and the three accused were arrested within three days.

PTI